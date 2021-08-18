Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.95 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $652.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

