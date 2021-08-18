Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.86 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

