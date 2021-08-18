Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

