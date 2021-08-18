Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,304 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

