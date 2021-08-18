Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

