Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 118,841 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

