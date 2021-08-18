Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

