Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 47,772 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,772 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,781,000 after buying an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,973 shares of company stock worth $10,976,032. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.