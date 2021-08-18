Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 69,125 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

