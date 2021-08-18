Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

