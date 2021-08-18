ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $65,096.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

