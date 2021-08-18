Zynecoin Price Reaches $0.38 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $102,147.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

