$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

