$0.11 EPS Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LC shares. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,812 shares of company stock worth $236,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.82. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

