$0.20 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 19,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

