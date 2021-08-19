-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

