$0.37 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Transcat reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

TRNS remained flat at $$63.88 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $477.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.