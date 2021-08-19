$0.39 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.