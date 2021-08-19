$0.50 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.42. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

PFGC stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,296 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 100,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,336 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 92,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.