$0.66 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

