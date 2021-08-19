-$0.69 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,232. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

