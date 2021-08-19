$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.08. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 11,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

