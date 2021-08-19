$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.40. 11,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54. ITT has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

