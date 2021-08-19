$1.11 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.52.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.66. Five Below has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $227.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

