$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. City reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO opened at $77.94 on Thursday. City has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

