$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.18. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,619. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.