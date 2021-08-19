$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

WSO opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

