$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.