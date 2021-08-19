$1.80 EPS Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.82. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

ETN stock opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05. Eaton has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

