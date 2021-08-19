1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.