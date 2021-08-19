$1.82 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 210,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,717. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

