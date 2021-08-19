$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,784.13 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,682.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,586.73.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.