1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.85 ($32.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €25.12 ($29.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12-month high of €27.12 ($31.91).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

