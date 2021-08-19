$111.99 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $111.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.94 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $472.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.34 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million.

GWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

