11,276 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8,436.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $145.36 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

