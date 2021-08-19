$13.57 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce $13.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.49 million and the highest is $18.64 million. Affimed posted sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $564.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.69.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

