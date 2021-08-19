14,217 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

