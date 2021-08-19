$160.97 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.24 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.