$181.51 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $181.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.32 million. Penumbra posted sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $254.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

