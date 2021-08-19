19,734 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.