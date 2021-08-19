1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and $32,746.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00195633 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

