1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,157. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

