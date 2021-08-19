1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.85. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

