$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.43 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

