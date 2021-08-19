$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 315,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

