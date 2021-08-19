205,980 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Axos Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:AX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

