$214.95 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $214.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.20 million and the lowest is $212.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at $31,922,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 527,172 shares of company stock worth $14,683,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

