21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,610 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

