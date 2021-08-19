$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the lowest is $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

