$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $220.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 241.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,355,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

